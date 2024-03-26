IPL 2024: 'I Was Hurt,' Says Yash Dayal On The 5-sixes Incident Against KKR

IPL 2024: Yash Dayal reflects on his last night's performance
PHOTO: BCCI
The name Yash Dayal isn't unknown to many as he received unasked attention when Rinku Singh etched his name in IPL history after smashing 5 consecutive sixes off the last 5 balls during the match against Gujarat Titans last year. Dayal, who was in charge of the bowling at that time was left quite demotivated after that incident as he couldn't successfully defend 29 runs in the last over.
In a conversation with star Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, Dayal spoke about that disastrous incident and his comeback. He revealed that he focused on the process and that's what helped him bounce back.
Revealing his comeback journey he said, "In 2-3 days time, I got ill. I recovered, came back to play and focused on the match. I know I am not the first guy, with whom such a thing has happened and I am not going to be the last one. So I focused more on the process and decided to play more matches and return to the atmosphere so that I could tackle it. So I focused more on that."
Speaking about his performance in last night's game against Punjab Kings, he credited the bowling coach for preparing the bowlers for such situations beforehand.
"Ever since I joined the RCB camp, there have been a lot of preparations together and we have played a lot of practice matches. The bowling coach had prepared us for all such situations. So it was nothing new but we were required to deliver and we delivered so it feels nice," said Dayal.
