IPL 2024: 'I Declined Captaincy & Recommended MS Dhoni In 2007,' Says Tendulkar

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Friday talked about his role in persuading the then BCCI president Sharad Pawar to make Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the India captain in white-ball cricket in 2007.

On Thursday, Dhoni, one of India's most successful captains in all formats of the game, handed over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings, the IPL franchise he represented since the inaugural year in 2008, to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 edition of the T20 league.

Speaking on JioCinema, Tendulkar spoke about how he declined captaincy and instead recommended Dhoni for the same, in 2007.