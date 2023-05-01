IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal Emerges as India’s Prime Swashbuckling Opener

When Prithvi Shaw was picked in the Indian T20I squad for the New Zealand series at the beginning of this year, he had made a comeback to the side after 537 days. The selection was a culmination of the experts pushing his case over a couple of years, in a bid to impart fearlessness and dynamism to the Indian T20 top order.

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli 'resting', and KL Rahul missing out due to his wedding, it left enough room for Shaw to be picked after the aggressive opener smashed 379 against Assam in the Ranji Trophy, making headlines all over again.