'Love You Through Thick & Thin': Virat Wishes Anushka on Her Birthday

Virat Kohli took to Instagram on Monday, 1 May, to pen a heartwarming note for Anushka Sharma on her birthday. Virat also shared a bunch of photos of Anushka, in her different moods.
"Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness ♾️. Happy birthday my everything," Virat wrote. Anushka responded with a few emojis.
The actor turned 35 on 1 May.
Topics: Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Birthday
