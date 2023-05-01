ADVERTISEMENT

'Love You Through Thick & Thin': Virat Wishes Anushka on Her Birthday

Virat Kohli shared a bunch of photos of Anushka on Instagram on her birthday.

Virat Kohli took to Instagram on Monday, 1 May, to pen a heartwarming note for Anushka Sharma on her birthday. Virat also shared a bunch of photos of Anushka, in her different moods.

"Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness ♾️. Happy birthday my everything," Virat wrote. Anushka responded with a few emojis.

The actor turned 35 on 1 May.

