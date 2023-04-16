IPL 2023: ‘Prithvi Shaw Is as Skilled as Any Indian Batter,’ Says Shane Watson

The 23-year-old has a terrible run of form in the 2023 IPL as he has scored 34 runs from five innings with a highest score of 15.

"Prithvi came off after sitting for 20 overs until the impact player rules came in. Otherwise, he would be out there running around ready to take off and run that a little bit faster. Prithvi is as skilled as any other better in India. And everyone has seen that from the time he made his Test debut," Watson said in a post-match press conference.

"The biggest thing for him is just to be able to allow himself to access the skills with no fear of making a mistake or getting out. He can take down the best bowlers in the world and in all conditions. A player like Prithvi does not just fall out of a tree," he added.