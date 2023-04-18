IPL 2023: Rinku Singh Builds Hostel for Underprivileged Cricketers in Aligarh

Rinku Singh, the latest showstopper that Indian Premier League (IPL) has produced, was not cognizant of luxury during his formative years. Born in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, to a father who worked with an LPG company as a cylinder-delivery executive, Rinku spent his childhood in a dilapidated, tin-roofed house, alongside his nine-member family.

Now that he is rising to the higher echelons, both in terms of societal establishment and cricketing recognition, the player is committed to his pledge of providing the poverty-stricken youngsters with the facilities he never had.