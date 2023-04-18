IPL 2023: Rinku Singh Builds Hostel for Underprivileged Cricketers in Aligarh

IPL 2023: Rinku Singh is building a hostel for the poverty-stricken, budding cricketers from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh.
(Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint)
Rinku Singh, the latest showstopper that Indian Premier League (IPL) has produced, was not cognizant of luxury during his formative years. Born in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, to a father who worked with an LPG company as a cylinder-delivery executive, Rinku spent his childhood in a dilapidated, tin-roofed house, alongside his nine-member family.
Now that he is rising to the higher echelons, both in terms of societal establishment and cricketing recognition, the player is committed to his pledge of providing the poverty-stricken youngsters with the facilities he never had.
In Aligarh, the batter is constructing a facility that will house more than 50 kids and provide them with the necessary facilities, with the entire project expected to cost around Rs 50 lakh.
Rinku Singh is a building a hostel for the underprivileged, aspiring cricketers in Aligarh.
The Quint spoke with Rinku’s childhood coach, Masood Uz Zafar Amini, who has been training the batter since he was 12 years of age.
Sharing details about the project, Amini informed “The hostel has fourteen rooms, it will accommodate more than 50 children. Besides the accommodation facility, there will also be a training ground, alongside a canteen, so that every requirement of those who will be staying here is taken care of."
The hostel is set to house over 50 youngsters.
Speaking on when the construction work will be completed, Amini said “The construction began around seven months ago. Currently, 90% of the work is done, and we are hopeful that it will be ready within the next month.”
The cricket enthusiasts of Aligarh are also planning a grand inauguration – one that will feature Rinku. “We have not finalised the inauguration date yet. Rinku will return to Aligarh after the IPL season concludes, and hopefully, we will inaugurate the hostel as soon as he is back,” Amini further commented.
The hostel, which approximately cost Rs 50 lakh to build, will be inaugurated once Rinku Singh returns to Aligarh after the ongoing IPL 2023 season.
Although the 25-year-old made his IPL debut five years ago, it is only this season that he has managed to transition into a protagonist for his team, ditching the old ‘support actor’ cape. Triggering this transformation was the last over of the game involving Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans.
Requiring 28 runs off the last five deliveries, Rinku struck five consecutive sixes to not only earn his team a couple of points, but also become the first batter in the list of the game to score 30 runs in the last over of a T20 match.
Rinku Singh with his coach, Masood Uz Zafar Amini.
Having already scored 174 runs in the ongoing edition of IPL, which has come at an average of 58 and a strike rate of 162.62, Rinku might have made a case for his selection in the national team. Amini, like the entirety of Aligarh, is counting the days to watch him in the Indian blue.
“In my opinion, Rinku is 90% there (in terms of selection in the national team). With what he has been doing in the IPL, the selectors’ doors have definitely been knocked on. Now, it is up to them to open the door, because on grounds of performance, he surely deserves a chance in the Indian T20I team,” he concluded.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)