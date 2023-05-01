Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019RR vs MI, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: Mumbai Indians Won by Six Wickets

RR vs MI, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: Mumbai Indians Won by Six Wickets

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians moved to the seventh position in the IPL points table
Sidharth J
Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians and Sanju Samson captain of Rajasthan Royals during the toss of the match 42 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 (the 1000th match of the Indian Premier League since its inception in 2008) between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals

Riley Meredith of Mumbai Indians bowls during match 42 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals

Piyush Chawla of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals during match 42 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals

Jason Holder of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot during match 42 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals

Yashaswi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals gets orange cap during match 42 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals

Sandeep Sharma of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians during match 42 of the Tata Indian Premier League (2023) between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals

Yashaswi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals celebrates his century (100 runs) during match 42 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians players celebrates after winning the match 42 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals

Tim David of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during match 42 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals

Yashaswi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals and Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians after the match 42 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royal

