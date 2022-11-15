Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad After IPL Retentions

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad After IPL Retentions

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants released two mega-money signings in Jason Holder and Manish Pandey.
Shuvaditya Bose
Full squad of Lucknow Super Giants after the IPL 2023 retentions and trading window closed on 15 November 2022

(Photo: BCCI)

Lucknow Super Giants, who reached the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in their inaugural season, have retained 15 players from their maiden squad ahead of the IPL 2023 mini auction.

They have let go of seven players, among which there are a few notable names. West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder and Indian batter Manish Pandey, both of whom were mega-money signings, have been released. Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera and Evin Lewis are the other overseas players who have been released by the KL Rahul-led side.

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad

  1. KL Rahul

  2. Ayush Badoni

  3. Karan Sharma

  4. Manan Vohra

  5. Quinton de Kock

  6. Deepak Hooda

  7. Marcus Stoinis

  8. Krishnappa Gowtham

  9. Kyle Mayers

  10. Avesh Khan

  11. Mohsin Khan

  12. Krunal Pandya

  13. Ravi Bishnoi

  14. Mark Wood

  15. Mayank Yadav

