IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Full Squad After Retention Deadline

Mumbai Indians have released 13 players ahead of the 2023 IPL auction with Kieron Pollard announcing his retirement from the tournament, and instead taking up the role of batting coach at the franchise, from this season.
Rohit Sharma
Tim David
Ramandeep Singh
N Tilak Verma
Suryakumar Yadav
Ishan Kishan
Tristan Stubbs
Dewald Brevis
Jofra Archer
Jasprit Bumrah
Arjun Tendulkar
Arshad Khan
Kumar Kartikeya
Hrithik Shokeen
Jason Behrendorff (trade)
Akash Madhwal
