IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Full Squad After Retention Deadline

Full squad of Mumbai Indians after the IPL 2023 retentions and trading window closed on 15 November 2022. 
Mumbai Indians have released 13 players ahead of the 2023 IPL auction with Kieron Pollard announcing his retirement from the tournament, and instead taking up the role of batting coach at the franchise, from this season.

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Full Squad

  1. Rohit Sharma

  2. Tim David

  3. Ramandeep Singh

  4. N Tilak Verma

  5. Suryakumar Yadav

  6. Ishan Kishan

  7. Tristan Stubbs

  8. Dewald Brevis

  9. Jofra Archer

  10. Jasprit Bumrah

  11. Arjun Tendulkar

  12. Arshad Khan

  13. Kumar Kartikeya

  14. Hrithik Shokeen

  15. Jason Behrendorff (trade)

  16. Akash Madhwal

