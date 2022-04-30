Ravindra Jadeja Resigns, MS Dhoni Takes Over as Chennai Super Kings Captain

“Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game,” CSK announced on Saturday.

The ace all-rounder, Jadeja, has struggled with his form too, scoring 112 runs at an average of 22.40 and bagging only 5 wickets in 8 games.

CSK is currently 9th on the IPL Points Table with two wins from 8 games. CSK play on Sunday and face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second game of the day.

Dhoni has led Chennai to four IPL titles in the past 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. Chennai hold the record for most appearances in the playoffs (11) and the Final (9) of the IPL. MSD had been captain of CSK in all the seasons before this, right from the first in 2008.