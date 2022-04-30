IPL 2022: Kohli & Patidar Score 50s as RCB Get 170/6 Against Gujarat Titans

Batting first, RCB had a bad start as they lost their skipper Faf du Plessis for a duck when Pradeep Sangwan had him caught behind. However, what was good news for RCB fans, was that Virat Kohli was hitting the ball well, and started off his innings with a couple of crisply struck boundaries.

Kohli had Rajat Patidar for company at the other end, and both were looking to fire away against Gujarat’s bowling on a hot afternoon in Mumbai. The aggressive approach helped rebuild after Faf’s wicket and had RCB at 43/1 at the end of the powerplay.

The next couple of overs were quiet courtesy some tight bowling by Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan, but soon after, Patidar attacked the spinner and Kohli took on the pacer, adding 24 from two overs, which saw RCB move to 75/1 at the midway stage. Kohli was nearing a half-century, his first this season, and at the other end, Patidar wasn’t holding back, as Alzarri Joseph saw his deliveries disappear over the fence and into the crowd.

Kohli brought up his half-century in the 13th over of Mohammed Shami with a single, while a boundary from Patidar in the next over off Ferguson gave him his first fifty too. Patidar punched it off the back foot to get to the milestone. An aggressive Patidar had helped Kohli as well, and the duo put on 99 runs before Sangwan sent the number 3 batter back to the hut for 52 off 32.