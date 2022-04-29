'Hoping for More': Fans Speak on MI, CSK, KKR Performance in IPL 2022

The IPL 2022 saw quite a few overhauls – two new teams being added, the mega auction where teams splurged close to Rs 550 crore for 204 players to build some new squads. We also saw iconic names going missing and some new captains being announced.

There seems to be a lot of changes this season and a quick glance at the points table tells the same story.

Three of the most successful and storied teams in the history of IPL – Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders – are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Here is a quick roundup of where these teams stand: