GT vs DC, IPL Match Today: Live Streaming, Head To Head, Playing 11 & Prediction

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash in the match 32 of the Indian Premier League today on Wednesday, 17 April 2024. The game will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both the teams have been average in the tournament so far in terms of performance. GT is currently placed at position 6 in the IPL Points Table 2024 with 6 points, after 3 wins and 3 loses. On the other hand, DC is positioned at spot 9 in the IPL Standings Table with 4 points, after 2 wins and 4 loses.

Let us check out the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL match 2024 date, time, head to head records, pitch report, prediction, live streaming, and telecast details below.