GT vs DC, IPL Match Today: Live Streaming, Head To Head, Playing 11 & Prediction

GT vs DC IPL Match Today on 17 April 2024.
(Photo: The Quint)
Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash in the match 32 of the Indian Premier League today on Wednesday, 17 April 2024. The game will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both the teams have been average in the tournament so far in terms of performance. GT is currently placed at position 6 in the IPL Points Table 2024 with 6 points, after 3 wins and 3 loses. On the other hand, DC is positioned at spot 9 in the IPL Standings Table with 4 points, after 2 wins and 4 loses.
Let us check out the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL match 2024 date, time, head to head records, pitch report, prediction, live streaming, and telecast details below.
Read all the news on IPL 2024, including the IPL 2024 Schedule and IPL 2024 Points Table. Also, check the players list contesting for IPL 2024 Orange Cap and IPL 2024 Purple Cap.
When: Wednesday, 17 April 2024
Where: Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
Time: 7:30 pm IST
Live Streaming: JioCinema app and website
Live Telecast: Star Sports Network
Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals have clashed in 3 head to head matches so far. GT have an upper side with 2 wins while as DC are on the lower side with just 1 win.
Total Matches: 3
GT: 2 wins
DC: 1 win
The pitch in Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to support both batting and bowling side equally.
As per Google’s win probability, Gujarat Titans have a 55 percent chance to win today's game against Delhi Capitals.
Gujarat Titans (GT) Probable XI Team: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, and Spencer Johnson.
Delhi Capitals (DC) Probable XI Team: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, and Ishant Sharma.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)