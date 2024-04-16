IPL 2024: Fans Ecstatic as Sunil Narine Smashes Spectacular 109 off 56 vs RR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opening batter Sunil Narine notched the 5th century of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) as he blasted 109 runs off 56 balls against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 31st match of the league at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, 16 April.

The seasoned player achieved his century in just 49 balls with a towering maximum. Narine's explosive knock featured 13 boundaries and six sixes, at a striking rate of 194.64.