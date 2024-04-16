Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2024: Burger & Sandeep Recovered from Injuries, Will Play Soon – Sangakkara

IPL 2024: Burger & Sandeep Recovered from Injuries, Will Play Soon – Sangakkara

IPL 2024 | RR pacers Nandre Burger & Sandeep Sharma have recovered from their injuries & are set to make a comeback.
The Quint
IPL
Updated:

IPL 2024: RR pacers Nandre Burger & Sandeep Sharma have recovered from their injuries & are set to make a comeback.

|

(Photo: BCCI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>IPL 2024:&nbsp;RR pacers Nandre Burger &amp; Sandeep Sharma have recovered from their injuries &amp; are set to make a comeback.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara revealed that pacers Nandre Burger and Sandeep Sharma have successfully recuperated from their injuries and are nearing full fitness.

"Nandre had a small leg issue as well, he too has recovered well and we are looking forward to having them back in the side,” said Sangakkara during the match against KKR on Tuesday, 16 April.

Burger, who sustained an injury in RR's prior match against Gujarat Titans, would have been in action against KKR at the Eden Gardens if the visitors had opted to bat first after winning the toss.

"If we would have batted first, Nadre would have featured in the second innings," he revealed.

Also ReadIPL 2024: Riyan Parag’s Time Has Arrived, and Trolls Can’t Do Anything but Watch
Also ReadIPL 2024: Late Bloomer Shashank Singh Has No Regrets, Father Rues ‘Mumbai Lobby’
Also ReadIPL 2024: Mayank Yadav – India’s Latest Pace Find, Whom Selectors Are Monitoring

Sandeep Sharma, who had been sidelined due to a side strain, resumed training with the squad. Addressing his progress, the Head Coach remarked, "Sandeep has recovered quite well, he had a bit of a side strain but he's recovered well. He is just about to come back,”

Both the players were seen running around the ground during the game.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 16 Apr 2024,09:08 PM IST

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT