Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming IPL 2023: How To Watch Telecast

According to the IPL 2023 schedule, the Match 7 of the ongoing Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Tuesday, 4 April.

The Delhi Capitals IPL teams will be lead by David Warner, whereas Hardik Pandya will lead Gujarat Titans. Currently Delhi Capitals are at position 9 in the IPL 2023 Points Table with zero points, and Gujarat Titans are at position 4 with 2 points.