Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming IPL 2023: How To Watch Telecast

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match will be played on Tuesday, 4 April at Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Saima Andrabi
IPL
Published:

DC vs GT Live Streaming and Telecast Details Listed Here.

(Photo Courtesy: iplt20.com)

According to the IPL 2023 schedule, the Match 7 of the ongoing Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Tuesday, 4 April.

The Delhi Capitals IPL teams will be lead by David Warner, whereas Hardik Pandya will lead Gujarat Titans. Currently Delhi Capitals are at position 9 in the IPL 2023 Points Table with zero points, and Gujarat Titans are at position 4 with 2 points.

Delhi Capitals had a very rough start in the tournament as they were thrashed by KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants by 50 runs on Saturday, 1 April. On the contrary, Gujarat Titans defeated MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings on Friday, 31 March in the inaugural match of the tournament.

Let us read about the DC Vs GT IPL 2023 live streaming, telecast, date, time, venue, and other details below.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Match 7: Date and Time

The 7th match of IPL 2023 DC Vs GT will be played tomorrow on Tuesday, 4 April at 7.30 pm IST.

DC Vs GT IPL 2023 Match 7: Venue

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL match 2023 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast?

The DC Vs GT IPL 2023 match will be live streamed on Jio Cinema app and website. The match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

