CSK vs LSG Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Telecast Online and TV

CSK vs LSG Live Streaming IPL 2023: According to the IPL 2023 schedule, the sixth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Monday, 3 April.

The captain of the CSK IPL team will be the former Indian captain and legend MS Dhoni while the LSG IPL team will be led by current Indian team player KL Rahul.

Big players like Kyle Jamieson and Mukesh Choudary from Chennai Super Kings will not play in the current IPL 2023 tournament. Left armer Mohsin Khan will also be unavailable from the Lucknow Super Giants IPL team for the entire tournament.

Let us read about the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 live streaming, telecast, date, time, venue, and other important details below.