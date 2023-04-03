Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CSK vs LSG Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Telecast Online and TV

CSK vs LSG Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Telecast Online and TV

IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will be played today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Saima Andrabi
IPL
Published:

IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Streaming and Telecast.

(Photo Courtesy: iplt20.com)

CSK vs LSG Live Streaming IPL 2023: According to the IPL 2023 schedule, the sixth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Monday, 3 April.

The captain of the CSK IPL team will be the former Indian captain and legend MS Dhoni while the LSG IPL team will be led by current Indian team player KL Rahul.

Big players like Kyle Jamieson and Mukesh Choudary from Chennai Super Kings will not play in the current IPL 2023 tournament. Left armer Mohsin Khan will also be unavailable from the Lucknow Super Giants IPL team for the entire tournament.

Let us read about the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 live streaming, telecast, date, time, venue, and other important details below.

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Match Date

The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will be played on Monday, 3 April.

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Time

The CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 match will be played today at 7:30 pm IST.

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Venue

The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Live Streaming

The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will be live streamed on Jio Cinema app and website.

When and Where To Watch CSK vs LSG IPL Match 2023 Live on Television and Online

The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India. 

