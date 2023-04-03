Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Mark Wood Tops the Chart, Chahal Close Second

Having scalped a five-wicket haul in only his second-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) appearance, English pacer Mark Wood is currently the owner of the coveted purple cap, at the end of all ten teams’ opening matches of the 2023 edition.

Wood, who is currently a part of the Lucknow Super Giants, picked up five wickets by conceding only 14 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, starring in a comprehensive victory over Delhi Capitals.