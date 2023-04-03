Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Gaikwad Retains 1st Place, Kohli Slots at 3rd

Courtesy of his 92-run knock against Gujarat Titans in the opening tie of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad retains the orange cap at the conclusion of the competition’s fifth match.

Although the knock ended up being inconsequential from the result’s perspective, with Chennai losing the fixture, Gaikwad will be donning the orange cap on Monday, 3 April, when his team will be up against Lucknow Super Giants.