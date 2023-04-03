CSK vs LSG Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Telecast Online and TV
IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will be played today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
CSK vs LSG Live Streaming IPL 2023: According to the IPL 2023 schedule, the sixth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Monday, 3 April.
The captain of the CSK IPL team will be the former Indian captain and legend MS Dhoni while the LSG IPL team will be led by current Indian team player KL Rahul.
Big players like Kyle Jamieson and Mukesh Choudary from Chennai Super Kings will not play in the current IPL 2023 tournament. Left armer Mohsin Khan will also be unavailable from the Lucknow Super Giants IPL team for the entire tournament.
Let us read about the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 live streaming, telecast, date, time, venue, and other important details below.
Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Match Date
The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will be played on Monday, 3 April.
CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Time
The CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 match will be played today at 7:30 pm IST.
Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Venue
The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Live Streaming
The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will be live streamed on Jio Cinema app and website.
When and Where To Watch CSK vs LSG IPL Match 2023 Live on Television and Online
The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.