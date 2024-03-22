CSK vs RCB IPL 2024: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming of the Opening Match?

The season opener match of the 2024 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to take place today on Friday, 22 March 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game will be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Prior to the inaugural match, there will be a star studded opening ceremony, in which famous Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Sonu Nigam, A.R Rehman, and Tiger Shroff will perform.

The IPL 2024 opener will be a nail biting clash, and fans can't hold their excitement because M.S Dhoni will be seen back into action following a knee surgery. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will also return to the RCB team after a two month break.