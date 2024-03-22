Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CSK vs RCB IPL 2024: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming of the Opening Match?

CSK vs RCB IPL 2024: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming of the Opening Match?

IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB Season Opener match will be played on 22 March at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Saima Andrabi
IPL
Published:

CSK vs RCB IPL 2024: date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, more.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>CSK vs RCB IPL 2024: date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, more.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The season opener match of the 2024 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to take place today on Friday, 22 March 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game will be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Prior to the inaugural match, there will be a star studded opening ceremony, in which famous Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Sonu Nigam, A.R Rehman, and Tiger Shroff will perform.

The IPL 2024 opener will be a nail biting clash, and fans can't hold their excitement because M.S Dhoni will be seen back into action following a knee surgery. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will also return to the RCB team after a two month break.

Also ReadIPL 2024: 'He Felt The Time Was Right,' Fleming On Dhoni Leaving CSK Captaincy

CSK has won the IPL title five times till date while as RCB is still striving to grab their hands on the maiden IPL trophy. Till date, both the teams have clashed in 31 head to head matches, Out of all these games, Chennai Super Kings have won 20 matches, and therefor have an upper hand. On the other hand Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won 10 matches only, and one match has ended in 'No Result'.

Let us check out the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opening match date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, squads, and other details below.

Also ReadIPL 2024: From Shamar Joseph to Coetzee – 5 Overseas Debutants To Watch Out For

When Will the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Opening Match Take Place?

The CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener will be played today on Friday, 22 March 2024.

Where Will the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Opening Match Take Place?

The CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener will be played at the  MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Also ReadIPL 2024: Who Could Be the Trump Cards? Predicting X-Factors of Every Team
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

At What Time Will the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Opening Match Start?

The CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener will begin at 8 pm IST. The toss will take place half an hour early.

When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Opening Match on TV?

The CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network .

Also ReadIPL 2024: The New Names – 5 Indian Debutants Who Can Set the Stage Ablaze

How To Watch the Live Streaming of CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Opening Match?

The CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Opening Match Squads

CSK Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sameer Rizwi, Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Ms Dhoni (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Nishant Sindhu, Daryl Mitchell, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Ajay Mandal, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, and Prashant Solanki.

RCB Squad: Faf Du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Virat Kohli, Saurav Chauhan, Rajat Patidar, Suyash S Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat (wk), Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Mayank Dagar, Himanshu Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Tom Curran, Cameron Green, Akash Deep, Swapnil Singh, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Alzarri Joseph, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Karn Sharma.

Also ReadIPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad – From Prodigy to Leader of CSK

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT