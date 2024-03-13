IPL 2024: Who Could Be the Trump Cards? Predicting X-Factors of Every Team

Being a proponent of perhaps the most integral aspect of T20 cricket – the element of surprise – the Indian Premier League (IPL) has not always adhered to fame and recognition whilst producing showstoppers, with Sunil Narine of 2012 and Harshal Patel of 2021 standing as testaments.

Now that the 2024 season is drawing nearer, provision for the creation of new trump cards is on the horizon. Let us delve into the possible X-factors from every team: