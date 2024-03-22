ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Venue, Performers List & Live Streaming

The opening ceremony of IPL 2024 will take place on 22 March at the the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Saima Andrabi
Published
IPL
2 min read

Hindi Female

The 2024 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick start from today on Friday, 22 March with an opening match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The game will be played at the Ma Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Prior to the blockbuster inaugural clash, a star studded opening ceremony will take place at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Famous Bollywood stars like Sonu Nigam, Akshay Kumar, A.R Rehman, and Tiger Shroff will be seen performing at the TATA IPL 2024 opening ceremony.

According to an official post on X (formerly Twitter), "“The stage is set, the lights are bright, and the stars are ready to shine at the TATA IPL 2024 opening ceremony! Get ready for an unforgettable fusion of cricket and entertainment ft. a stellar lineup! 22nd March, 6:30 pm onwards."

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Date

The opening ceremony of Indian Premier League 2024 will take place today on Friday, 22 March.

0

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Time

The opening ceremony of Indian Premier League 2024 will start at 6:30 pm IST.

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Performers 

Following is the list of performers that will set the stage on fire during the IPL Opening Ceremony 2024.

  • Sonu Nigam

  • Akshay Kumar

  • A.R Rehman

  • Tiger Shroff

  • DJ Axwell 

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Duration

The opening ceremony of Indian Premier League 2024 will last for a duration of 30 minutes.

IPL 2024 Opening Match

The inaugural match of Indian Premier League 2024 will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

When Will the CSK vs RCB Match Start?

The season opener match between CSK and RCB will start at 8 pm IST.

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony?

The IPL 2024 opening ceremony will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website in India.

Where To Watch the Live Telecast of IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony on TV?

The IPL 2024 opening ceremony will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels on TV.

3 months
12 months
12 months
