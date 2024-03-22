IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Venue, Performers List & Live Streaming

The 2024 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick start from today on Friday, 22 March with an opening match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The game will be played at the Ma Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Prior to the blockbuster inaugural clash, a star studded opening ceremony will take place at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Famous Bollywood stars like Sonu Nigam, Akshay Kumar, A.R Rehman, and Tiger Shroff will be seen performing at the TATA IPL 2024 opening ceremony.

According to an official post on X (formerly Twitter), "“The stage is set, the lights are bright, and the stars are ready to shine at the TATA IPL 2024 opening ceremony! Get ready for an unforgettable fusion of cricket and entertainment ft. a stellar lineup! 22nd March, 6:30 pm onwards."