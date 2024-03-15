IPL 2024: The New Names – 5 Indian Debutants Who Can Set the Stage Ablaze

Jasprit Bumrah had already made his T20 debut for Gujarat, prior to recording 3/32 on his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2013, wherein he got the wicket of Virat Kohli.

By the time Hardik Pandya scored a match-winning 31-ball 61 against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2015, he had already represented Baroda in all three formats.

Rinku Singh had already established himself as a reliable source of runs for Uttar Pradesh, before his last-over blitzkrieg against Gujarat Titans last season, where he struck five consecutive sixes.