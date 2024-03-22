IPL 2024: 'He Felt The Time Was Right,' Fleming On Dhoni Leaving CSK Captaincy

The Timing Was Good: Stephen Fleming

"The timing was good. Behind the scenes, Ruturaj and others have been on a, say, a captaincy-grooming process, looking forward to days like this and the opportunities come up, but MS is the best judge and he felt the time was right," said Fleming.

Fleming said that the attempted transition in 2022 seems to left CSK better prepared for a new captain.

"Well, the big thing about a couple of years ago was that we probably weren't ready for MS to move aside," Fleming said. "And what that did was probably shake us as a leadership group or coaches into looking at the possibility when he does go. And up until that stage, it was almost unthinkable, but it sowed the seed. So, we've worked pretty hard on making sure that any mistakes that were made during then aren't made again. And that the leadership isn't a secret," he said.