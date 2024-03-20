IPL 2024: From Shamar Joseph to Coetzee – 5 Overseas Debutants To Watch Out For

IPL 2024: 5 overseas debutants to watch out for at the upcoming IPL.
As the anticipation builds for the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the prospect of witnessing new talents gracing the tournament keeps growing. Despite the league having provision for only 80 overseas recruits, the upcoming edition will have a fair share of new names, who are yet to make their debut in this competition.
Let us have a look at five such new foreigners to keep an eye on:
Fraser-McGurk broke AB de Villiers’ record for the fastest century during the Marsh One Day Cup.
Securing Jake Fraser-McGurk, Australia's burgeoning batting talent, at his base price of Rs 50 lakh as Lungi Ngidi's replacement could be a rewarding move for Delhi Capitals (DC). For, the 21-year-old batter has been garnering attention with his remarkable power-hitting abilities of late.
Affectionately called 'rooster', Fraser-McGurk was a part of the Dubai Capitals, during the International League T20 in January. Across three matches, he blazed his way to 109 runs off just 54 deliveries.
Further underscoring his talent, Fraser-McGurk unleashed a blistering 41 off 18 balls against the West Indies during his debut ODI series. Prior to his international debut, he showcased his mettle in the Big Bash League (BBL), delivering a breakout season with the Melbourne Renegades which saw him score 257 runs in 8 matches at a strike rate of 158.64.
With the absence of Harry Brook this season, Fraser-McGurk's inclusion could be just the solution Delhi Capitals need to have firepower in their middle-order.
Shamar Joseph has replaced Mark Wood in LSG's squad for the upcoming season.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured the services of 24-year-old speedster Shamar Joseph for Rs 3 Crore, drafting him in as the replacement for English pacer Mark Wood.
The Caribbean quick made his name heard across the world when he clinched a remarkable seven-wicket haul in the final innings of the Gabba Test against Australia, despite battling an injury, propelling West Indies to their first Test victory Down Under since 1997.
Gerald Coetzee became the first Proteas bowler to achieve a 20-wicket haul in World Cup history.
Another debutant poised to ignite the showpiece event is South African speedster Gerald Coetzee, who will be bolstering the ranks of the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians (MI).
Considering the exorbitant price tags of Aussie quicks Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, Mumbai Indians could consider themselves lucky for signing Gerald Coetzee at a cut-throat price of Rs 5 crore, given his standout performances at the 2023 ODI World Cup.
Coetzee also made a notable appearance in a T20I clash against India, contributing three crucial wickets to his team's triumph. Renowned for his pace and precision, the South African talent is anticipated to form a formidable bowling partnership with Jasprit Bumrah, potentially unleashing a lethal combination for the franchise.
Rachin Ravindra was acquired by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 1.80 Crore.
Signed by the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings franchise for Rs 1.80 crore, Kiwi all-rounder Rachin Ravindra could be among the signings of this edition's auction.
Rachin caught everyone’s attention during the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he left an indelible mark by finishing as the tournament's fourth-highest run-scorer.
As far as his recent form is concerned, Rachin has been impressive. In a T20I encounter against Australia in February 2024, he bludgeoned 68 runs off just 35 deliveries, embellished with six maximums and two boundaries.
Australian pacer Spencer Johnson was purchased by Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 Crore.
Amidst a flurry of Aussie acquisitions, left-arm speedster Spencer Johnson's last-minute capture by the Gujarat Titans (GT) for a staggering Rs 10 Crore at the IPL 2024 auction emerged as a surprising twist.
A relatively latecomer to the scene, Johnson made headlines with his standout performances for Brisbane Heat in the last edition of the Big Bash League (BBL), where he picked up 19 wickets – four of them coming in the final against Sydney Sixers.
His consistent displays in various T20 leagues further underscore why GT found it fit to break their bank for the left-arm quick. In the absence of Mohammed Shami, Gujarat will be relying on Johnson to lead the pace department.
