2023 IPL Retentions: SRH Release Williamson, CSK Retain Jadeja, Pollard Retires

Kane Williamson and Mayank Agarwal will be looking for new teams in the 2023 IPL auction this December as the 10 franchises announced their retention list on 15 November and the two former captains were released by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.

Dwayne Bravo too his been returned back to the auction pool by Chennai Super Kings who, interestingly, have managed to retain the services of Ravindra Jadeja.

Another big name released by his franchise was Kieron Pollard, but it seems the decision was made by Mumbai and the all-rounder together as his announcement to retire from the tournament was made alongside the franchise appointing him their new batting coach.

In a small setback for the league, T20 World Cup-winner Alex Hales, alongside Aussie Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins have pulled out of the upcoming season of the tournament, to focus on international commitments.