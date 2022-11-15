Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Full Squad After IPL Retentions

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Full Squad After IPL Retentions

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans retained the core of their title-winning team, releasing only six of their 24 players.
Shuvaditya Bose
IPL
Updated:

Full squad of Gujarat Titans after the IPL 2023 retentions and trading window closed on 15 November 2022

|

(Photo: BCCI)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Full squad of Gujarat Titans after the IPL 2023 retentions and trading window closed on 15 November 2022</p></div>

The defending champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Gujarat Titans have retained the core of their squad ahead of 23 December's mini auction. 18 players from last season's roster will be seen playing for Hardik Pandya's team once again, while six players have been released.

Two of those released players - pacer Lockie Ferguson and wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz - have been traded to Kolkata Knight Riders. Dominic Drakes, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron and Gurkeerat Singh are the other four players to have been released.

Also ReadIPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Full Squad After Retention Deadline

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Full Squad

  1. Hardik Pandya

  2. Shubman Gill

  3. David Miller

  4. Abhinav Manohar

  5. Sai Sudarshan

  6. Wriddhiman Saha

  7. Matthew Wade

  8. Rashid Khan

  9. Rahul Tewatia

  10. Vijay Shankar

  11. Mohammed Shami

  12. Alzarri Joseph

  13. Yash Dayal

  14. Pradeep Sangwan

  15. Darshan Nalkande

  16. Jayant Yadav

  17. R Sai Kishore

  18. Noor Ahmad

Published: 15 Nov 2022,07:26 PM IST

SCROLL FOR NEXT