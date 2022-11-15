IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Full Squad After IPL Retentions

The defending champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Gujarat Titans have retained the core of their squad ahead of 23 December's mini auction. 18 players from last season's roster will be seen playing for Hardik Pandya's team once again, while six players have been released.

Two of those released players - pacer Lockie Ferguson and wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz - have been traded to Kolkata Knight Riders. Dominic Drakes, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron and Gurkeerat Singh are the other four players to have been released.