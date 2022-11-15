Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad After IPL Retentions

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad After IPL Retentions

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad released their captain, Kane Williamson, ahead of the auction.
Shuvaditya Bose
IPL
Updated:

Full squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad after the IPL 2023 retentions and trading window closed on 15 November 2022

|

(Photo: BCCI)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Full squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad after the IPL 2023 retentions and trading window closed on 15 November 2022</p></div>

Sunrisers Hyderabad released 12 players from their roster ahead of the mini-auction of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Among the notable names on the list of players they have let go is their now ex-captain, Kane Williamson, and the skipper of the West Indies limited overs team, Nicholas Pooran.

A total of 12 players have been retained by the franchise, including four overseas starts - Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Glenn Phillips.

Also ReadIPL 2023 Retention Live: SRH Release Williamson, Pollard Retires From IPL

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad

  1. Abhishek Sharma

  2. Aiden Markram

  3. Umran Malik

  4. Glenn Phillips

  5. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

  6. Rahul Tripathi

  7. Abdul Samad

  8. Marco Jansen

  9. Washington Sundar

  10. Kartik Tyagi

  11. T Natarajan

  12. Fazalhaq Farooqi

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 15 Nov 2022,06:43 PM IST

SCROLL FOR NEXT