Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings' Full Squad After IPL Retentions

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings' Full Squad After IPL Retentions

Full squad of Chennai Super Kings after the IPL 2023 retentions and trading window closed on 15 November 2022. 
The Quint
IPL
Published:

Full squad of Chennai Super Kings after the IPL 2023 retentions and trading window closed on 15 November 2022. 

|

(Photo: BCCI)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Full squad of Chennai Super Kings after the IPL 2023 retentions and trading window closed on 15 November 2022.&nbsp;</p></div>

Dwayne Bravo's long career at Chennai Super Kings ended with the 2022 campaign as the West Indian has been released by the franchise ahead of the 2023 auction.

Most importantly, Chennai seem to have managed Ravindra Jadeja to stay back at the franchise after reports had suggested he wanted to exit the team following the 2022 season where he handed the captaincy back to MS Dhoni.

Robin Uthappa too is out of the squad sheet but that is after he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket this September.

Released players: Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth, K Bhagat Varma, KM Asif, Robin Uthappa (Retired)

IPL 2023 Retentions: Chennai Super Kings Full Squad

  1. Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C & WK)

  2. Ravindra Jadeja

  3. Devon Conway

  4. Moeen Ali

  5. Ruturaj Gaikwad

  6. Shivam Dube

  7. Ambati Rayudu

  8. Dwaine Pretorius

  9. Maheesh Theekshana

  10. Prashant Solanki

  11. Deepak Chahar

  12. Mukesh Choudhary

  13. Simarjeet Singh

  14. Tushar Deshpande

  15. Rajvardhan Hangargekar

  16. Mitchell Santner

  17. Matheesha Pathirana

  18. Subhranshu Senapati

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT