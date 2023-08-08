78% of Parents in Rural India Want To Educate Daughters Till Graduation: Survey

At least 78 percent of parents in rural India want to educate their daughters till graduation, says a new survey. 82 percent of parents also want to send their sons to college.

The survey, titled State of Elementary Education in Rural India — 2023, conducted by the Development Intelligence Unit, in a collaboration between NGO Transform Rural India and Sambodhi Research and Communications, based on responses from 6,229 parents from 20 states who had children between the ages of 6-16 years. Out of them: