Girls Out of School: The Faces Behind the Stark Numbers on School Dropouts

We have passed the anniversary of the deadly second wave of COVID. While officially 5.42 lakh people lost their lives to the virus in India since 2020, there have been many repercussions of the pandemic.

This episode of 'The Big Story' is not going to be about the headline making news, it's going to be about an issue which is very close to us here at The Quint.

Two years since the onset of Covid, India's schools have almost all reopened, but millions of underprivileged students aren't going to be returning to schools anytime soon.

We at The Quint wanted to look into this long-term impact of Covid on girls' education through our video series: Ladki Hoon Padhna Chahti Hoon – India's Girls Out of School.