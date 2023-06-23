Damoh School Row: Hindu Parents Say 'Dress Code Doesn't Matter, Education Does'

"I have never seen anyone in my class being forced to wear the hijab, or any Hindu student being scolded over a tilak (a coloured spot worn on forehead) or a kalawa (sacred thread)," said Tarun, a Class 10 student of the currently de-recognised Ganga Jamna School in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh.

Tarun has studied in Ganga Jamna from nursery, and lives merely a kilometre from the school, which recently courted controversy for putting up a poster congratulating students who topped the Class 10 board exams. Allegedly, all the girl students in the poster, including Hindu students, were 'forced' to wear the hijab.