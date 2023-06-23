Damoh School Row: Hindu Parents Say 'Dress Code Doesn't Matter, Education Does'

Ganga Jamna School, in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, was shut down after its accreditation was suspended following a hijab row.
(Photo: Vishnukant Tiwari/The Quint)
This article is part of our ongoing coverage from Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, where the shutting down of English-medium Ganga Jamna School, following a hijab row, has put the future of more than 1,000 children in jeopardy. As we continue to bring you ground reports from Damoh, we need your help. Become a member – and support our journalism.
"I have never seen anyone in my class being forced to wear the hijab, or any Hindu student being scolded over a tilak (a coloured spot worn on forehead) or a kalawa (sacred thread)," said Tarun, a Class 10 student of the currently de-recognised Ganga Jamna School in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh.
Tarun has studied in Ganga Jamna from nursery, and lives merely a kilometre from the school, which recently courted controversy for putting up a poster congratulating students who topped the Class 10 board exams. Allegedly, all the girl students in the poster, including Hindu students, were 'forced' to wear the hijab.
Tarun said he never witnessed any incident wherein Hindu girls were scolded or forced to wear the hijab in Damoh's Ganga Jamna School.
When asked whether he saw any of his classmates or other students being forced to wear a headscarf or asked not to wear the kalawa or tilak, he said:
The Ganga Jamna School is currently shut down after its accreditation was suspended following a hijab row, in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh.
Things took a turn for the worse after the poster, which carried pictures of 18 students, went viral with the claims that Hindu students are being forced to wear the hijab in Ganga Jamna School.
On Monday, 29 May, the district collector ordered an inquiry and tasked the district education officer and the local police station incharge to investigate the claims.
The officials, after probing the claims and talking to the parents and school administration, submitted their report. Based on that, the district administration gave a clean chit to the school, saying, "The allegations weren't proved in the investigation."
The school was given a clean chit in the initial investigation by the district administration. However, as Hindutva groups mounted pressure on the admin, another probe was ordered following which the school's accreditation was suspended.
But the issue did not end there. It escalated with Damoh's right-wing groups, including Hindu Jagaran Manch, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and others, staging protests against the school situated around 250 kilometres from the state capital, Bhopal.
In the subsequent days, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Home Minister Narottam Mishra commented on the controversy, and the allegations against the school gained more traction.
On 11 June, the principal of the school, a teacher, and the school's peon were arrested by the Damoh Police after a complaint by three students, alleging that the school forced them to wear the hijab and that their religious sentiments were hurt.
Speaking to The Quint, Anunoday Shrivastav, advocating for the school, said that Ganga Jamna is an accredited minority-run educational institution that was set up with the aim to provide quality education to students, especially those coming from marginalised communities.
The school currently stands de-recognised. Meanwhile, several parents who are worried about their children's future tell The Quint the controversy was uncalled for.
Speaking to The Quint, 70-year-old Raj Kumar Sahu, who runs a flour mill and is the guardian of one of the girl students whose photo was published in the controversial poster, said that they have never heard any complaints from their child over being 'forced' to wear the headscarf.
Pulling this reporter close, Sahu, in hushed tones, said that some "Hindutva groups created a ruckus after the poster was put up, but in reality, there was no opposition from the parents whose kids were studying in the school."
The poster put up by the Ganga Jamna School congratulating the toppers of Class 10 board exams went viral with claims of Hindu students being forced to wear the hijab.
As we ventured further into the congested roads of the area that remain occupied by domesticated animals, we met Asha Chauhan, a homemaker whose house shares walls with the School.
Asha told The Quint that she has been a witness to how the school has improved the education of students in the area and that she has not heard of any incident of kids being forced into anything at Ganga Jamna School.
Asha, although hesitant to speak on camera fearing repercussions from the local right-wing members, told The Quint that Ganga Jamna School wasn't a place where students were harassed.
Some of the parents even visited the Damoh collectorate, demanding that the school be reopened or arrangements be made for the admission of their kids to other English medium schools.
One of the parents Meena Naaz, who was part of the group of parents that had assembled at the collectorate, said:
"It was a school that was enabling the lower middle-class families to empower their kids with education and was paving the way for our children to build a better future for themselves," said Meena Naaz.
Students and their parents had assembled at Damoh collectorate on Tuesday, 20 June, demanding that the school be reopened.
Speaking to The Quint, Naaz wondered if simply wearing a headscarf could make someone a Muslim.
Another parent asked whether the government can promise the same level of education, comfort, and lower fees if they admit their children to other schools.
"We ask the chief minister: does he consider himself the mama of only Hindu nieces? Is he not the mama of my daughter or other Muslim girls? Is he not the brother of Muslim women, and will he not stand with his Muslim sisters?" the parent asked.
The Ganga Jamna School's future, meanwhile, remains uncertain.
When asked about the suspension of the school's accreditation and whether it would be reinstated, district education officer SK Nema, who was transferred in place of SK Mishra, after the latter initially gave the clean chit to the school, said:
A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who spoke to The Quint on the condition of anonymity, said that the incident and the way the Hindutva brigade created chaos around it will pave the way for a further rift between the two communities.
The school's lawyer Shrivastav also raised concerns over the fate of the students, and said that such issues, if given a communal spin, would only hamper the brotherhood that exists in the area.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)