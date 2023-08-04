'God is One': Symbiosis Teacher Arrested For 'Hurtful' Remark on Hinduism

The Pune police arrested a 43-year-old professor at Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce (SCAC) on Thursday, 3 August, on charges of hurting religious sentiments a day after the institute suspended him for making alleged “objectionable remarks about Hindu deities” during a class.

Ashok Sopan Dhole, who teaches Hindi at SCAC, located on Senapati Bapat Road was arrested by the Deccan Gymkhana police. The arrest was based on a complaint filed by Ravindra Padwal, 30, who identified himself as a member of an organisation named Samast Hindu Bandhav.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) accessed by The Quint, Dhole made the allegedly hurtful remarks about Hinduism during a class 12 lecture on 25 July.

The purported video which went viral on social media showed the professor draw parallels between the Hindu gods with Islam and Christianity.

The Quint spoke to SCAC Principal Hrishikesh Soman on suspending Ashok Dhole and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on why it has been demanding action against the professor.