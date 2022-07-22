Uniforms to Zari: Girls in Bengal Village Pushed Out of School and Into Work

A few hundred metres away, 16-year-old Nargisa sits on the floor with a bright blue saree stretched in front of her. Her needle, sequence packets, and glue are strewn across the almost-ready saree.

But unlike Hadisha, she did not stop going to school. While she is still enrolled in class 9, she rarely goes to school. The only times she studies is when her friends lend her their books.

As she meticulously glues on sequences to the saree, she acknowledges that her own dreams are broken. She says, “I do not have dreams… If I have dreams I will be disappointed.”