Uniforms to Zari: Girls In Bengal Village Pushed out Of School and Into Work
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/ The Quint)
Senior Editor: Shelly Walia
Copy Editor: Tejas Harad
“I wished that the day never ended and that I could stay in school and study further,” reminisces 14-year-old Hadisha Khatun about her last day at school, as she takes her place behind a four-legged wooden frame, with her raw materials, ready to start weaving for the day.
The lanes of this small village in West Bengal’s Mohapur, are lined with such tapestry frames, with colourful sarees stretched out in front of them. And behind most of them, sit young girls who could have been in school instead.
Most of them had to take up work to sustain their families when the pandemic struck. Such was the case with Hadisha, whose father lost his job when the first lockdown was implemented. She dropped out of class 8 and never took admission into senior school.
This meant that she had to step in. Overnight, her life changed completely. From spending her day with books and pencils, Hadisha started spending most of her day with her needle.
Hadisha reluctantly does zari work
Hadisha spends most of her time working and waiting for her schoolgoing friends to meet her on the way back
Nargisa was a little irritated while speaking to us because she would rather spend whatever time she has, working
A few hundred metres away, 16-year-old Nargisa sits on the floor with a bright blue saree stretched in front of her. Her needle, sequence packets, and glue are strewn across the almost-ready saree.
But unlike Hadisha, she did not stop going to school. While she is still enrolled in class 9, she rarely goes to school. The only times she studies is when her friends lend her their books.
As she meticulously glues on sequences to the saree, she acknowledges that her own dreams are broken. She says, “I do not have dreams… If I have dreams I will be disappointed.”
Nargisa's mother burnt her hand in an accident.
There is a loophole that allows Nargisa and her sister to work, without it being illegal. In 2016, the Rajya Sabha passed an amendment to the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, allowing children to work in family-run enterprises if they can continue their education on the side.
Further, the amendment cut down on the number of industries that are considered hazardous for children. Zari work was among the professions to be dropped off that list.
Swastika Doloi’s life is marred by a similar thread of unfortunate circumstances. Her mother abandoned the family three years ago, and her father, who is an alcoholic often fails to provide for their family. The 14-year-old dropped out of school when she was in class 5.
While her brothers have been adopted by relatives and are about to finish school, Swastika has to fend for herself and her younger sister.
School uniform lying unused for months now
A common thread that ties the three stories is that each of them misses going to school. For Hadisha, it is the gossiping and talking to friends that she misses the most while Swastika gleefully reminisces how she used to play during school hours and occasionally bunk classes too.
Both Hadisha and Swastika had similar dreams; to become a teacher. Swastika chuckles; “I want to become a teacher, not a doctor. Blood makes me feel uneasy.” Hadisha, on the other hands, wants to be like her favourite teacher from school.
The nostalgia comes rushing back whenever the word ‘school’ is uttered. Swastika says;
