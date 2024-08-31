Power and Prejudice: How Mohanlal-Led AMMA Failed Women in Malayalam Cinema

advertisement
"There was neither equality among its members nor did it have a democratic way of functioning. They would give out orders and everyone would have to follow them," a former member of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) told The Quint, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Described as a "powerful collective" on its official website, AMMA was founded in 1994 for the "welfare of actors" working in the Malayalam film industry.
Breaking his silence on Saturday, 31 August, Mohanlal said, "The report mentioned several issues. The entire Malayalam film industry is answerable. AMMA is not answerable for all issues.”
AMMA has 498 members – 253 men and 245 women – all of whom are current or former actors in Malayalam cinema. Out of this, 17 members form the executive committee. Mohanlal was elected AMMA president for a three-year term for the third time on 19 June.
At least three actors from the Malayalam film industry told The Quint that within AMMA, there was "no equality or openness." A young actor, who did not wish to be named, said,
From handing out "bans" to actors and technicians to ignoring complaints of survivors of sexual assault, AMMA has acted as a powerful "lobby" over the years.
In 2008, the association engineered a split in the Malayalam Cine Technicians Associations (MACTA). In the process, filmmaker Vinayan, who was MACTA general secretary at the time, was sidelined. He faced an unofficial ban for 12 years when certain actors in AMMA asked people not to work with him, The Hindu reported. Both AMMA and Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) were fined by the Competition Committee of India (CCI).
In 2010, late actor Thilakan was banned from AMMA for life after he criticised its functioning. He had claimed that the industry was controlled by a power group of "superstars." He allegedly had been blacklisted from working in films and television serials, The Indian Express reported.
Both Vinayan and Thilakan's claims are in line with the Hema Committee report which sheds light on the clout wielded by a "power group" or "mafia" consisting of "10-15 people." You can read more about it here.
(Note: Nowhere in the report does it specifically name AMMA as the power group.)
Mohanlal, meanwhile, told the media on Saturday that he is “not aware of” the existence of any power group in the Malayalam film industry.
Calling it a "feudal and misogynistic" body, J Devika, professor at Centre for Development Studies, in Thiruvananthapuram, told The Quint:
Since its foundation in 1994, AMMA has not had more than three women as part of their 17-member executive committee at once.
In 2018, Mohanlal, who was AMMA president even then, had dismissed the #MeToo movement as a "fad" and "fashion". A year on, speaking to Dubai-based newspaper Gulf News, he had said: "We (men) can also come out with #MeToo, gender wise... we should also start #MeToo..."
The superstar's statements in 2019 mirror the way AMMA has handled issues of misconduct against women till now – through ignorance and mockery.
After the 2017 sexual assault case of a prominent actor, AMMA was heavily criticised for not ousting actor-producer Dileep, who was the mastermind of the assault.
Though the association initially stood with the actress, it tightened its lips after Dileep was involved in the case. It was only after the Kerala police arrested him did AMMA expel him.
The survivor, along with her three friends – Rima Kallingal, Ramya Nambessan, and Geetu Mohandas – quit the organisation in protest.
However, Dileep "graciously" resigned from the membership, saying he would wait for his innocence to be proved. Mohanlal had then said, "We don’t have to expel him, he resigned himself."
The decision was met with outrage. Not only did actors from the industry condemn it, but two bodies from the Kannada film industry condemned the decision to reinstate Dileep.
Subsequently, Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) was formed. The Hema Committee notes how WCC members had to "face the brunt" after it took on this powerful association.
Even after this, AMMA ridiculed WCC members, calling them "actresses" without naming them. AMMA's secretary Siddique insisted that those who left AMMA must apologise before returning.
The association also staged a skit at the annual Mazhavil Azhakil (a cultural show) where a group of women formed “WhatsApp Sthree Shakthi formation”, in an apparent, misogynistic jibe at WCC. They openly ridiculed every little act of rebellion by WCC. When questioned, AMMA dismissed it as "entertainment."
In 2020, AMMA's then-general secretary Edavela Babu was asked whether the survivor in Dileep's case will have a role in the second part of the film Twenty:20 being produced by AMMA. He replied, “(Survivor) currently is not a part of AMMA. That’s all I can say. She did a good role in the first part. But we cannot bring back the dead."
This led to actor Parvathy resigning from AMMA citing the "shocking and vile remarks" by Babu.
Speaking to The Quint, Joy Mathew, actor-director and former executive member of AMMA, said, "When the Dileep incident took place, I stood with the survivor. But I didn't resign from AMMA because I believe it's better to fight from inside the organisation."
The Quint has reached out to both AMMA and ex-general secretary Siddique for their responses to the above allegations. This article will be updated if and when they respond.
AMMA once again came under fire in 2022 when actor Vijay Babu was accused in a rape case, and had named the sexual assault survivor in a Facebook live. Babu was an executive member.
Maala Parvathi, one of the three members of AMMA's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), told The Quint:
The organisation issued a release stating that Babu had voluntarily stepped down, but took no action against him, just like in Dileep's case.
When asked about the inaction against Babu, AMMA, during the 28th general body meeting, had said, "But the case is under the consideration of the court... why don't you ask any positive questions, instead of harping on these." 'These' meaning issues of sexual assault and lack of an ICC for women to make complaints at.
The Hema Committee report talks about how futile a forum similar to ICC within AMMA is.
Four-and-a-half years later, AMMA now stands in a position where they cannot ignore the reality anymore.
On 23 August, ex-general secretary Siddique said, "We welcome the findings of the report. The government should implement the recommendations as it will lead to improvement in the working conditions in the industry.”
He denied the existence of a ‘casting couch’ in the industry and attributed the testimonies to a 'few stray incidents'. Two days later, he was forced to quit in the wake of sexual assault allegations against him.
However, AMMA is under criticism for evading responsibility for all its actions.
Responding to this, Joy Mathew told The Quint that it was "a unanimous decision" to resign.
Addressing mediapersons, Mohanlal said that a decision to dissolve the committee was taken after consultations with lawyers and seniors "as most of the criticism was being unnecessarily directed at AMMA."
“Thousands of people depend on our industry for survival. We are under a crisis. Those who are found to have done wrong should be punished. Let this be a big movement which starts from Kerala," he added.
Meanwhile, Ramya Nambessan told The Quint that the need of the hour is a "cleansing process."
Shortly after the resignation, WCC came up with a 'call for action' to make the Malayalam film industry a safe place for all stakeholders. "This is our call for action,” stated a social media post by the collective.
"It's time for all stakeholders to come together and work on solutions to enable structural and systemic reforms in the Malayalam film industry," Nambessan adds.
