Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019 Gender Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019 Power and Prejudice: How Mohanlal-Led AMMA Failed Women in Malayalam Cinema Power and Prejudice: How Mohanlal-Led AMMA Failed Women in Malayalam Cinema Breaking his silence on Saturday, Mohanlal told the media that AMMA alone is "not answerable for all issues". Varsha Sriram Gender Published: i AMMA president Mohanlal, along with the 16-member executive committee, resigned citing "moral responsibility." (Photo: Kamran Akthar/The Quint) ✕ advertisement

"There was neither equality among its members nor did it have a democratic way of functioning. They would give out orders and everyone would have to follow them," a former member of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) told The Quint, speaking on condition of anonymity. Described as a "powerful collective" on its official website, AMMA was founded in 1994 for the "welfare of actors" working in the Malayalam film industry.

Earlier this week, as allegations of sexual misconduct against film personalities – many of whom were associated with the body – piled up in the aftermath of the Justice K Hema Committee report, the 17-member executive committee of AMMA, headed by actor Mohanlal, stepped down from their posts.

Also Read A Wake-up Call for All Indian Film Industries

Breaking his silence on Saturday, 31 August, Mohanlal said, "The report mentioned several issues. The entire Malayalam film industry is answerable. AMMA is not answerable for all issues.”

“People have been asking where Mohanlal disappeared when such an issue happened. I haven’t run away from anything... It is not right to crucify AMMA or an individual for each and every matter. " Mohanlal addressing media

AMMA: A Lobby of Powerful Men

AMMA has 498 members – 253 men and 245 women – all of whom are current or former actors in Malayalam cinema. Out of this, 17 members form the executive committee. Mohanlal was elected AMMA president for a three-year term for the third time on 19 June. At least three actors from the Malayalam film industry told The Quint that within AMMA, there was "no equality or openness." A young actor, who did not wish to be named, said,

"If anyone did something they did not wish, they would automatically be sidelined, and their careers would be ruined overnight."

From handing out "bans" to actors and technicians to ignoring complaints of survivors of sexual assault, AMMA has acted as a powerful "lobby" over the years. In 2008, the association engineered a split in the Malayalam Cine Technicians Associations (MACTA). In the process, filmmaker Vinayan, who was MACTA general secretary at the time, was sidelined. He faced an unofficial ban for 12 years when certain actors in AMMA asked people not to work with him, The Hindu reported. Both AMMA and Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) were fined by the Competition Committee of India (CCI).

In 2010, late actor Thilakan was banned from AMMA for life after he criticised its functioning. He had claimed that the industry was controlled by a power group of "superstars." He allegedly had been blacklisted from working in films and television serials, The Indian Express reported. Both Vinayan and Thilakan's claims are in line with the Hema Committee report which sheds light on the clout wielded by a "power group" or "mafia" consisting of "10-15 people." You can read more about it here. (Note: Nowhere in the report does it specifically name AMMA as the power group.)

Mohanlal, meanwhile, told the media on Saturday that he is “not aware of” the existence of any power group in the Malayalam film industry.

Calling it a "feudal and misogynistic" body, J Devika, professor at Centre for Development Studies, in Thiruvananthapuram, told The Quint:

"They (AMMA) call themselves a welfare organisation, but in reality, they control the entire industry. It's a group of powerful men. They decide who gets what role, whether you are fit for the role. Somebody who is not part of AMMA is a nobody in the industry... It is powerful enough to orchestrate any campaign against anyone and would ensure that their careers will not take off." J Devika to The Quint

Since its foundation in 1994, AMMA has not had more than three women as part of their 17-member executive committee at once.

AMMA's Problematic Stance in Favour of Dileep, Vijay Babu

In 2018, Mohanlal, who was AMMA president even then, had dismissed the #MeToo movement as a "fad" and "fashion". A year on, speaking to Dubai-based newspaper Gulf News, he had said: "We (men) can also come out with #MeToo, gender wise... we should also start #MeToo..." The superstar's statements in 2019 mirror the way AMMA has handled issues of misconduct against women till now – through ignorance and mockery.

After the 2017 sexual assault case of a prominent actor, AMMA was heavily criticised for not ousting actor-producer Dileep, who was the mastermind of the assault.

Though the association initially stood with the actress, it tightened its lips after Dileep was involved in the case. It was only after the Kerala police arrested him did AMMA expel him.

(Photo: The Quint)

One of the first decisions that Mohanlal took after he became president in 2018 was to reinstate Dileep. The reason given was that "due procedures were not followed for his expulsion."

The survivor, along with her three friends – Rima Kallingal, Ramya Nambessan, and Geetu Mohandas – quit the organisation in protest.

"The 2017 assault against my friend was troubling, alarming. Everything came upside down that day. AMMA had protected the perpetrator and a man who was an accused in the case. That's when I decided to resign and come out of such an organisation," Ramya Nembassan told The Quint.

However, Dileep "graciously" resigned from the membership, saying he would wait for his innocence to be proved. Mohanlal had then said, "We don’t have to expel him, he resigned himself."

Mohanlal and Dileep in 2018. (Photo: The Quint Archives)

The decision was met with outrage. Not only did actors from the industry condemn it, but two bodies from the Kannada film industry condemned the decision to reinstate Dileep.

“What is the great hurry for AMMA to rehabilitate Dileep, when he is still a rape accused? Does Mohanlal realise that the message he is sending to everyone working in the industry is that AMMA is not pro-victim?" wrote senior journalist TS Sudhir in an opinion piece for The Quint in 2018.

Subsequently, Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) was formed. The Hema Committee notes how WCC members had to "face the brunt" after it took on this powerful association.

“None of them are given any chance to work in cinema. They are practically kept away by those who were offended by what members of WCC stated openly against atrocities in cinema and from AMMA,” the report reads.

Even after this, AMMA ridiculed WCC members, calling them "actresses" without naming them. AMMA's secretary Siddique insisted that those who left AMMA must apologise before returning.

The association also staged a skit at the annual Mazhavil Azhakil (a cultural show) where a group of women formed “WhatsApp Sthree Shakthi formation”, in an apparent, misogynistic jibe at WCC. They openly ridiculed every little act of rebellion by WCC. When questioned, AMMA dismissed it as "entertainment."

In 2020, AMMA's then-general secretary Edavela Babu was asked whether the survivor in Dileep's case will have a role in the second part of the film Twenty:20 being produced by AMMA. He replied, “(Survivor) currently is not a part of AMMA. That’s all I can say. She did a good role in the first part. But we cannot bring back the dead."

This led to actor Parvathy resigning from AMMA citing the "shocking and vile remarks" by Babu.

"In 2018, when my friends resigned from AMMA, I stayed back thinking at least a few should continue to work within a broken system and help repair it. But after watching AMMA general secretary speak, I have abandoned all hope that anything will ever change within this association." Parvathy wrote in a social media post

Also Read Hema Committee Report: Quid Pro Quo Expectations and the Illusion of Choice

Speaking to The Quint, Joy Mathew, actor-director and former executive member of AMMA, said, "When the Dileep incident took place, I stood with the survivor. But I didn't resign from AMMA because I believe it's better to fight from inside the organisation."

"Take a look at the statements AMMA has made over the years, the notorious jokes and comments made by them. You'll understand the kind of association they are. Not only did AMMA support predators, but they were quite happy to do that," Devika added.

The Quint has reached out to both AMMA and ex-general secretary Siddique for their responses to the above allegations. This article will be updated if and when they respond.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

'No Women Approached Such Forums': Hema Panel

AMMA once again came under fire in 2022 when actor Vijay Babu was accused in a rape case, and had named the sexual assault survivor in a Facebook live. Babu was an executive member. Maala Parvathi, one of the three members of AMMA's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), told The Quint:

"He (Babu) had publicly named the survivor, which is against the law. The ICC in AMMA recommended that he should step down as an executive member, but this was not acceptable to the executive committee of the then AMMA. They made him resign. They did not find it necessary to record our recommendation. I decided to resign as I did not find a point to be a member of the ICC anymore." Maala Parvathi

The organisation issued a release stating that Babu had voluntarily stepped down, but took no action against him, just like in Dileep's case.

Though she continues to remain a member, Parvathi said, “The systemic misogyny is very pronounced within AMMA."

When asked about the inaction against Babu, AMMA, during the 28th general body meeting, had said, "But the case is under the consideration of the court... why don't you ask any positive questions, instead of harping on these." 'These' meaning issues of sexual assault and lack of an ICC for women to make complaints at.

The Hema Committee report talks about how futile a forum similar to ICC within AMMA is.

“No woman has approached such a forum with allegations of sexual harassment. It is not because they have no grievance, but they are not willing to go to such a forum with the grievances for various reasons”. Hema Committee report

'Mass Resignations an Escapist Tactic... Can't Evade Accountability'

Four-and-a-half years later, AMMA now stands in a position where they cannot ignore the reality anymore. On 23 August, ex-general secretary Siddique said, "We welcome the findings of the report. The government should implement the recommendations as it will lead to improvement in the working conditions in the industry.” He denied the existence of a ‘casting couch’ in the industry and attributed the testimonies to a 'few stray incidents'. Two days later, he was forced to quit in the wake of sexual assault allegations against him.

Multiple allegations also began to surface against vice-president Jayan R, and joint general secretary Baburaj. This is what led to the Mohanlal-led executive committee to resign.

However, AMMA is under criticism for evading responsibility for all its actions.

"This is nothing but an attempt to escape from answering tough questions. They don't want to take any responsibility. But the point is it doesn't matter, no? They cannot just escape like that. If the government has the political will, none of them can escape. They should admit guilt and say that they did not do things that they should've. But will a power-group do that? I doubt it." J Devika to The Quint

Responding to this, Joy Mathew told The Quint that it was "a unanimous decision" to resign.

"We took a moral stand by resigning as a few executive members are facing allegations. We felt it will be the best decision to save the name of our organisation. We wanted to set an example. Right now, we want to separate the organisation and save it from allegations against individual members," Joy Mathew to The Quint

Addressing mediapersons, Mohanlal said that a decision to dissolve the committee was taken after consultations with lawyers and seniors "as most of the criticism was being unnecessarily directed at AMMA." “Thousands of people depend on our industry for survival. We are under a crisis. Those who are found to have done wrong should be punished. Let this be a big movement which starts from Kerala," he added. Meanwhile, Ramya Nambessan told The Quint that the need of the hour is a "cleansing process."

"With power comes responsibility. Resigning from their post is not a solution. AMMA is an organisation that so many actors rely on. They need to be held accountable. They should definitely put a stop to these unsafe, derogatory acts. We need to collectively sit together and have health discussion on how we can proceed," she said.

Shortly after the resignation, WCC came up with a 'call for action' to make the Malayalam film industry a safe place for all stakeholders. "This is our call for action,” stated a social media post by the collective. "It's time for all stakeholders to come together and work on solutions to enable structural and systemic reforms in the Malayalam film industry," Nambessan adds.