Hema Committee Report: We Can't Brush Aside Vijayan's Inaction Over the Years

Meanwhile, on Thursday, 22 August, while hearing a public interest litigation seeking a direction to the Director General of Police to initiate criminal proceedings against the alleged offenders, the Kerala High Court directed the state government to make available before the court in a sealed cover the entire Hema Committee report, including the redacted portions.

The court also suo moto impleaded the Kerala State Women's Commission.

According to Live Law, the Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice A Muhamed Mustaque and Justice S Manu ordered that, "If any cognisable offence is disclosed in the committee, whether a criminal action is necessary or not is to be decided by this court. The government is as of now unable to proceed in this matter for the simple reason that no one has come forward with a complaint. But the fact remains that the report discloses sexual exploitation and harassment of women."

"How to protect these vulnerable women and what action can be taken against the perpetrators of the crime is something that the court needs to address. Accordingly, we admit this writ petition and await the government's stand on this. we also implead Kerala State Women's Commission suo moto in this matter. we also direct the government to make available the entire committee report in a sealed cover before this court, only one copy," the court added.