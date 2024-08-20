'Open Demand For Sex': Hema Panel Report Exposes Malayalam Cinema's Dark Side

advertisement
(Trigger Warning: Mentions of sexual harassment. Reader discretion advised)
"... She is told that if she wanted to get a chance to act in cinema and grow to heights, she will have to make certain 'adjustments' and 'compromises.'"
"They (female actors) are asked to make herself available for sex..."
"Women are denied even basic human rights in the Malayalam film industry, by not providing adequate facilities like toilets and changing rooms"
A redacted version of the 295-page report, which has been with the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government for the past 4.5 years, was released under the Right to Information (RTI) Act after several rounds of legal battles in the Kerala High Court.
The three-member commission, headed by Justice K Hema (retired), was formed based on a petition by the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) following the infamous sexual assault case of a prominent actress in 2017.
The Quint breaks down the most important highlights from the much-awaited report.
Exposing the dark side of the “exterior glitter” of the Malayalam film industry, the Hema Committee report notes: “The sky is full of mysteries, with the twinkling stars and the beautiful moon. But scientific investigation revealed that stars do not twinkle nor does the moon look beautiful."
The report starts with acknowledging that most women in cinema were "reluctant to divulge" their traumatic experiences, particularly of sexual harassment, as they feared consequences, which included getting banned from the industry and/or being subjected to "online harassment."
The committee said that incidents narrated by witnesses included those involving “highly placed men in cinema," adding that the reasons for the harassment are structural and have existed since the beginning.
Most of the women interviewed for the report suggested that the majority of the men in the industry "think that the women who are willing to act intimate scenes in cinema will also be willing to do the same off set."
The report reveals that the women artists cannot succeed or sustain in Malayalam cinema if she doesn’t give in to demands of sex.
One of the survivors told the committee that this “demand for sex” can be made by anybody within the industry — director, producer, actor, production controller, or anyone else.
Several women also stated that due to this, they have been forced to reject offers at the cost of losing their long-awaited dream of acting in cinema, though it is their passion.
The survivors also told the committee that their hotel doors would be knocked by men in the industry during outstation shoots.
“In most of the hotels where they are staying, the doors are knocked by the men working in cinema who would be mostly under intoxication," the reports says, adding that the knocking is neither "polite or decent," but a repeated banging of the door.
This lack of safety, survivors said, compelled them to take their parents or close relatives while going on set or shoots. In no other industry are women forced to take their parents or close relatives to their workplace, the report adds.
Speaking to the committee, a survivor said that "girls" called in to work as junior artists are told that they will be given a chance if they comply with "demands of sex."
Meanwhile, recalling another incident, a survivor said: "The makeup man called her over the phone at night, threatened and abused her in filthy language. There is no safety in the room allotted for their accommodation. The door will open by just a push."
Apart from this, some of the other problems for women artists include long work hours, lack of basic toilet facilities and changing rooms, improper wages and more.
The committee also highlights how during menstrual periods, women face a tough time, without being in a position to use water or other facility even to change or dispose of sanitary napkins.
The report talks about an incident where a woman junior artist, with heart issues, was forced to get up from a chair and made to stand in the hot sun without being given water. She was also asked not to come for work after the incident, the report states.
As a result, many women avoid drinking water and hold back urine, resulting in infections and discomfort, the committee says in its report.
The report goes on to add the presence of a "mafia" or a "power group" comprising 10-15 individuals, which includes producers, actors, distributors — all men — allegedly at the forefront of the industry which controls Mollywood.
Unofficial ‘bans’ are handed out to anyone who is likely to speak about the issues in Malayalam cinema or speak up against a "mafia" or "power group," it revealed. Men too face this risk, it said.
The report also highlighted that bans have been imposed for "silly reasons." All it takes for someone to stop receiving work is to be disliked by a member of the group, which will led to the industry ostracising the person.
These bans are not documented in writing, witnesses told the committee. Instead, they are communicated verbally, according to a popular actor who testified before the committee.
If women ask for more remuneration, they are avoided if the producer cannot afford the higher remuneration, the report adds.
At the end of the 235-page report, one of the key recommendations of the committee to the state government is to constitute a a tribunal to address all the issues faced by women in cinema.
The committee says that the tribunal must comprise a retired district judge, preferably a woman, and should be authorised to appoint any person to "inspect, enquire and report any fact relevant to an enquiry."
The Hema Committee also recommends that film production units have to make arrangements for temporary toilet facilities as well as changing rooms using rings and a thick curtain which can be temporarily fixed to any wall.
