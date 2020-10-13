Parvathy Resigns From AMMA Citing Secretary's 'Disgusting' Remark

Dileep has been accused of masterminding the abduction and sexual assault of a prominent woman actor in the film industry. The Malayalam film industry has since been split into those who back Dileep and those who have extended their support to the survivor and the WCC.

Edavela Babu had previously told the police that the survivor had spoken about Dileep depriving her of opportunities in the film industry due to a grudge. However, he recently turned into a hostile witness in court. When asked about this in the interview, Edavela Babu said, "The police did not read out my statement to me. It was not written before me." He also claimed that he had said earlier that the police version of his statement was untrue, and that while the survivor might have orally discussed many issues with him, a written complaint was never submitted to AMMA.

(With inputs from The News Minute)