Hema Panel Report & Malayalam Cinema's #MeToo Movement: What's The Way Forward?

(Trigger Warning: Mentions of sexual harassment. Reader discretion advised)

On 16 August, Aattam: The Play – a Malayalam film which revolves around a woman actor sexually assaulted by a coworker – won three National Film Awards, including for the Best Film. Three days later, the Hema Committee report, released by the Kerala government, unearthed the ugly reality of sexual exploitation faced by women within the industry.

Though the committee identified at least 17 forms of exploitation experienced by women, including discrimination and pay parity, sexual harassment has become the focus since the release of the report.