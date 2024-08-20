'Open Demand For Sex': Hema Panel Report Exposes Malayalam Cinema's Dark Side

(Trigger Warning: Mentions of sexual harassment. Reader discretion advised)
"... She is told that if she wanted to get a chance to act in cinema and grow to heights, she will have to make certain 'adjustments' and 'compromises.'"
"They (female actors) are asked to make herself available for sex..."
"Women are denied even basic human rights in the Malayalam film industry, by not providing adequate facilities like toilets and changing rooms"
From sexual harassment, gender bias, and discrimination to the presence of a "mafia," or "power group", the Justice K Hema Committee report, made public on Monday, 19 August, reveals harrowing details of the working conditions of women in the Malayalam industry, also known as 'Mollywood.'
A redacted version of the 295-page report, which has been with the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government for the past 4.5 years, was released under the Right to Information (RTI) Act after several rounds of legal battles in the Kerala High Court.
The three-member commission, headed by Justice K Hema (retired), was formed based on a petition by the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) following the infamous sexual assault case of a prominent actress in 2017.
The Quint breaks down the most important highlights from the much-awaited report.
‘Adjustments,' ‘Compromise’ & More: The Trauma That Women Artists Go Through
Exposing the dark side of the “exterior glitter” of the Malayalam film industry, the Hema Committee report notes: “The sky is full of mysteries, with the twinkling stars and the beautiful moon. But scientific investigation revealed that stars do not twinkle nor does the moon look beautiful."
"The major issue which women face in film industry is sexual harassment. It is the worst evil women in cinema face in the film industry..."Justice K Hema Committee Report
The report starts with acknowledging that most women in cinema were "reluctant to divulge" their traumatic experiences, particularly of sexual harassment, as they feared consequences, which included getting banned from the industry and/or being subjected to "online harassment."
The Malayalam film industry is rife with instances of "compromise" and "adjustment" — two commonly used terms to ask women to make themselves "available" for "sex on demand," the report states.
The committee said that incidents narrated by witnesses included those involving “highly placed men in cinema," adding that the reasons for the harassment are structural and have existed since the beginning.
"According to women in cinema, the harassment starts from the very inception. It is revealed from the statement of various witnesses who were examined before the committee that production controller or whoever gives an offer for role in cinema first' approaches the woman/girl or if it is the other way and, a woman approaches any person in cinema seeking a chance, she is told to make "adjustments" or "compromise" to take her in cinema."Justice K Hema Report
Most of the women interviewed for the report suggested that the majority of the men in the industry "think that the women who are willing to act intimate scenes in cinema will also be willing to do the same off set."
The report reveals that the women artists cannot succeed or sustain in Malayalam cinema if she doesn’t give in to demands of sex.
One of the survivors told the committee that this “demand for sex” can be made by anybody within the industry — director, producer, actor, production controller, or anyone else.
"Men in industry make open demand for sex, without any embarrassment. Even if women are not interested in having any sexual contact with them, demands are made for sex, by offering to give more chances in cinema notwithstanding their resentment and objection to such demands. It was pointed out by certain women in cinema that some newcomers fall prey to these offers and they are sexually exploited, against their willingness."
Several women also stated that due to this, they have been forced to reject offers at the cost of losing their long-awaited dream of acting in cinema, though it is their passion.
'Hotel Doors Knocked by Men During Shoots'
The survivors also told the committee that their hotel doors would be knocked by men in the industry during outstation shoots.
“In most of the hotels where they are staying, the doors are knocked by the men working in cinema who would be mostly under intoxication," the reports says, adding that the knocking is neither "polite or decent," but a repeated banging of the door.
"On many occasions, they felt that the door would collapse, and men would make an entry into the room by force. So, unless women take somebody from the family when they go for work, they fear that they will not be safe at the workplace,"
This lack of safety, survivors said, compelled them to take their parents or close relatives while going on set or shoots. In no other industry are women forced to take their parents or close relatives to their workplace, the report adds.
Speaking to the committee, a survivor said that "girls" called in to work as junior artists are told that they will be given a chance if they comply with "demands of sex."
"One of the female junior artists coordinators stated that WhatsApp groups are created by certain coordinators or managers with both men and women as members in the group. Their acquaintance leads to undesirable results and even ends up in flesh trade."
Meanwhile, recalling another incident, a survivor said: "The makeup man called her over the phone at night, threatened and abused her in filthy language. There is no safety in the room allotted for their accommodation. The door will open by just a push."
'No Toilets, Changing Rooms For Women': Report
Apart from this, some of the other problems for women artists include long work hours, lack of basic toilet facilities and changing rooms, improper wages and more.
"Almost all the women who were examined before the committee stated that there is no toilet facility or changing room on the set, especially while shooting is done in many outdoor locations, which will be in remote places. What is being done now is, the women themselves will find some space in a nearby interior place like forest or behind bushes or a fat tree to pass urine, while on outdoor shoot. At times, some cloth is being held by one or two persons to help the other to change dress or to pass urine. No water will also be available at the site."Hema Committee report
The committee also highlights how during menstrual periods, women face a tough time, without being in a position to use water or other facility even to change or dispose of sanitary napkins.
The report talks about an incident where a woman junior artist, with heart issues, was forced to get up from a chair and made to stand in the hot sun without being given water. She was also asked not to come for work after the incident, the report states.
“They are totally neglected in respect of the basic needs which are required by them. They are not provided with even toilet facilities on the set, even though they are made to be on set for 19 hours continuously from 7 am to 2 am in the night,” the report reads.
As a result, many women avoid drinking water and hold back urine, resulting in infections and discomfort, the committee says in its report.
'Mafia,' 'Unofficial Bans' & 'Power Group' Dominance
The report goes on to add the presence of a "mafia" or a "power group" comprising 10-15 individuals, which includes producers, actors, distributors — all men — allegedly at the forefront of the industry which controls Mollywood.
Several of those who testified before the panel stated that many individuals had been banned from cinema without authorisation and in violation of the law.
Unofficial ‘bans’ are handed out to anyone who is likely to speak about the issues in Malayalam cinema or speak up against a "mafia" or "power group," it revealed. Men too face this risk, it said.
According to the report, if a woman is perceived as a “problem maker”, she may not get work again in the industry, and that this leads them to keep silent about many of the atrocities they face.
The report also highlighted that bans have been imposed for "silly reasons." All it takes for someone to stop receiving work is to be disliked by a member of the group, which will led to the industry ostracising the person.
"They (those who were banned) would have knowingly or unknowingly invited wrath of one or other person from the powerful lobby in the industry, which rules the industry. Therefore, men generally were hesitant/scared to speak against the industry, fearing that any leaking of the information given by them will adversely affect their future chances in cinema,"Hema panel report
These bans are not documented in writing, witnesses told the committee. Instead, they are communicated verbally, according to a popular actor who testified before the committee.
If women ask for more remuneration, they are avoided if the producer cannot afford the higher remuneration, the report adds.
"Today the women in the film industry are more educated and hence are more courageous. Hence, they speak out such things very openly. But unfortunately, because of their outspokenness, they are avoided from films. It is not easy to change the situation in the film industry."Hema panel report
Form Tribunal to Address Issues of Women Faced: Committee
At the end of the 235-page report, one of the key recommendations of the committee to the state government is to constitute a a tribunal to address all the issues faced by women in cinema.
The committee says that the tribunal must comprise a retired district judge, preferably a woman, and should be authorised to appoint any person to "inspect, enquire and report any fact relevant to an enquiry."
The tribunal, if formed, should also consider if the dispute or complaint can be resolved by settlement, "counselling or conciliation first or whether it warrants other proceedings deemed appropriate as per the situation," the report says.
The Hema Committee also recommends that film production units have to make arrangements for temporary toilet facilities as well as changing rooms using rings and a thick curtain which can be temporarily fixed to any wall.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)