Yoga Poses to Get Rid of Acid Reflux

Acid reflux is a common condition in which excess acid is produced in the stomach and is transferred up to the esophagus. This condition can be experienced by people who consume unhealthy food, are under stress, consume alcohol, or smoke regularly.

Cures like over-the-counter antacids come in handy in these cases but they may have side effects and provide temporary relief. But yoga can be a natural remedy to the problem with benefits and no side effects. Yoga helps stimulate the functioning of the digestive system by improving blood circulation and strengthening it. Yoga also helps manage stress by calming the mind resulting in lesser bouts of acid reflux.