Five Yoga Poses to Reduce Knee Pain

There can be several reasons for a person to suffer from knee pain. Knee pain can be a result of a knee injury, arthritis, osteoarthritis, or strain on the muscles. But yoga can be helpful here as well. People might find it difficult to process how can yoga help manage or reduce pain.

But we are here with the easiest poses that you can try in the comfort of your house and feel the difference yourself. These yoga poses will help the joints work and relax and, thus, strengthen them to take the stress of daily movements.

Make sure to try these yoga poses under supervision if you're new to it, and do not push yourself too much.