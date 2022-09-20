Yoga Poses To Get Relief From Period Cramps

Every woman suffers from period pain and cramps every month. Few women go through it on rare occasions and few are afraid of the pain they have to suffer during their menstruation every month. Periods are different for every woman.

There are various medicines on the market to relieve period pain and cramps but they have various side effects as well. They may ease the period cramping and discomfort for the time being but would have to be taken again and again.

Therefore, we are here with a few yoga poses that will help relieve period cramps and ease the menstruation phase every month. Also, yoga would do more good to the overall body but will never have side effects.