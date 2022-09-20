Yoga Poses To Get Relief From Period Cramps

Yoga poses reducing menstruation cramps
(Photo: iStock)
Every woman suffers from period pain and cramps every month. Few women go through it on rare occasions and few are afraid of the pain they have to suffer during their menstruation every month. Periods are different for every woman.
There are various medicines on the market to relieve period pain and cramps but they have various side effects as well. They may ease the period cramping and discomfort for the time being but would have to be taken again and again.
Therefore, we are here with a few yoga poses that will help relieve period cramps and ease the menstruation phase every month. Also, yoga would do more good to the overall body but will never have side effects.
Cat-Cow Pose is helpful in various health conditions and it can also be practised by pregnant women. It is quite safe and helps to warm up the core muscles that play an important role during pregnancy and childbirth.
For this pose, you will have to kneel on the floor and place your hands on the floor in front of you. Make sure your hands are shoulder-width apart and your knees are below your hips. Inhale deeply and curve your lower back while you bring your head up, tilting your pelvis up like a "cow." Exhale deeply and bring your abdomen in, arch your spine, and bring your head and pelvis down like a "cat."
The child's pose may be helpful for your hips and back, relaxing them and allowing them to stretch. In this pose, you will have to kneel and sit on your knees.
Lean forward while keeping your buttocks on your heels, and rest your forehead on the floor. Place your arms next to your legs, palms facing up. Try to inhale and exhale slowly and deeply. Complete at least eight breaths.
If you find it difficult to rest your forehead on the floor, give this a try. Kneel and sit on your knees with your knees slightly apart. Lean forward and fold your arms in front of you on the floor. Now rest your forehead on your arms and continue inhaling and exhaling.
This is a traditional resting pose and helps relax the entire body without putting pressure on any specific muscle groups. It helps calm the central nervous system, aiding the digestive and immune systems. It might also help manage blood pressure and frequent headaches.
Lie down on your back and open up your arms and legs. Then turn your palms upward.
After you get into this position, relax your whole body and face. Don't try to hold your position; try to feel heavy instead.
Try breathing naturally.
Try staying in this position for as long as you are comfortable.
When you want to come out of the pose, deepen your breath, then start to wiggle your fingers and toes to reawaken your body.
Make sure to do a full-body stretch from hands to feet.
Close your eyes and bring your knees to your chest and roll over to one side. Rest in the fetal position for a few breaths.
Return to a sitting position with the help of your hands.
The Bridge Pose is an advanced level of resting position, which helps strengthen the back, glutes, legs, and ankles. It helps open your chest, and hip flexors while calming the entire body. It may stimulate organs of the abdomen, lungs, and thyroid, and rejuvenate tired legs.
Lie on your back and place your hands at your sides, bend your knees, and your feet should be flat on the floor close to your butt.
Press into your feet while you lift your hips and torso to create a straight line from your knees to your shoulders.
Hold the pose for up to 30 seconds, then lower your hips to the floor.
