Cervical Spondylosis: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment

Cervical spondylosis is a common term used for age-related wear and tear which affects the spinal disks of your neck. The signs of osteoarthritis develop and appear when the disks begin to dehydrate and shrink along with the bony projections along the edges of bones (bone spurs).

Cervical spondylosis is experienced commonly and worsens with growing age. According to US NIH, more than 85 percent of people (older than 60) experience the symptoms of cervical spondylosis.

Let's know more about the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, risk factors, and treatment of cervical spondylosis.