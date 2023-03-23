World Tuberculosis Day: Types of Tuberculosis and Ways of Prevention

According to reports, even after constant efforts by the government, tuberculosis still remains quite rampant in our country. As per the estimates by the WHO (World Health Organisation), there were over 2.79 million cases of tuberculosis in 2016 in India which is quite high and alarming.

Tuberculosis is that it can affect any part of the body and the most common type of tuberculosis that affects the people in India is pulmonary tuberculosis that affects the lungs.

Tuberculosis is a clinical condition that is caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis and it can affect various vital organs and it is also described as a multi-systemic infectious disease. In 2015, the World Health Organization estimated that there are over 1.8 million deaths from TB worldwide.

Let's know the different types of Tuberculosis and their symptoms along with the steps for prevention.