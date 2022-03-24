World TB Day 2022: The Stigma Around Tuberculosis And How We Can Help

Neera Devi is one of over 2.6 million people living with tuberculosis. And her experience - of being cut off, ostracised and isolated after contracting tuberculosis, is not an exception.

Rather, it's the norm. TB-related stigma is a massive problem around the world, and it leads to increased infections, delayed treatment, and even potentially deadly consequences.

World Tuberculosis Day falls on 24 March 2022. On this World TB Day we're going to cover why this stigma exists, how it affects patients, and why it needs to stop.