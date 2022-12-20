5 Tips to Prevent Overeating During Holiday Season

Are you also someone who suffers from the problem of over-eating during the holidays? Research has proved that there are two common ways of overeating- eating too many calories in one sitting or consuming the extra calories through various meals during the day. Either of the ways can result in obesity and being overweight and eventually it becomes difficult to get rid of the habit.

Few people may succeed in breaking overeating habits while others may suffer from an eating disorder. Over time, eating too much food can increase the risk of developing chronic health conditions like diabetes or heart disease.

As we mentioned before that breaking the habit of overeating can be challenging, we have put down a few tips for you that will help you eat in control and get rid of your overeating habits.