People often expect their skin conditions to improve during the winter. However, you may be disappointed, in fact people with acne-prone skin often develop winter breakouts.

Most people want to know the reason behind the development of winter breakouts. So, to be precise, winter breakouts are caused due to the excessive production of sebum, an oily substance that is released by the skin and leads to acne.

Not only winter breakouts, but people also develop blemishes during the winter due to excessively dry skin.

Let us read about some tips to prevent winter breakouts.