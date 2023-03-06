Dementia: Tips to Prevent or Reduce the Risk of Dementia

There's no confirmation that if we live healthy or follow the below given tips, we will never suffer from dementia or other related diseases. But these tips definitely reduce the risk of dementia and make it easier to manage the symptoms for a quality life of the patients.

A healthy lifestyle can also help prevent cardiovascular diseases like stroke and heart attacks, which further increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia (the 2 most common types of dementia).

According to UK NHS, people in older age are at a higher risk of suffering from dementia. However, certain genetic factors are involved with some of the less common types. Dementia usually develops due to a combination of genetic and "environmental" factors like smoking and a lack of regular exercise.

Thus, we are here with a list of things you should follow to reduce the risk of dementia and lead a healthier and longer life.